National Bank of Kyrgyzstan unloads $ 11 million on market to support som

Fast growth of exchange rate of the U.S. dollar forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to enter the foreign exchange market with intervention. Website of the bank says.

The day before, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $ 5.8 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 5.4 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is the second intervention on sale of dollars in September.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has entered the foreign exchange market 11 times and eventually sold $ 238.6 million.

Yesterday, the dollar exchange rate reached 80 soms.
