Health Ministry receives recommendations for 2nd wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

Volunteers and public organizations have prepared and submitted their recommendations to the Ministry of Health in case of the second wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The head of Generation Best movement, Nurilya Cholponbaeva, posted on Facebook.

In particular, volunteers note the need to train primary care specialists (Family Medicine Centers, Medical and Obstetric Centers) in the treatment of COVID-19 throughout the republic, and not only in Bishkek. They also stressed that a commission should be created to check the readiness of healthcare organizations for reception of patients, including determining institutions that will examine citizens with other diseases. At the same time, it is necessary to open a separate hospital for doctors infected with COVID-19.

Pay all promised premiums to doctors to ensure uninterrupted work during the second wave.

Another recommendation is to conduct a reconciliation сheck of equipment and medical supplies donated by activists and volunteers to hospitals in July — September. The Ministry of Health should open data on equipping each hospital with the necessary equipment and consumables, staffing with medical personnel; to inform Kyrgyzstanis on a daily basis about the availability of beds in hospitals in the country through all possible communication channels.

The issue of the status of a volunteer was also raised. Already now, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic is offered to think about drawing up a list of all volunteers so that in case of an aggravation of the situation, they can fruitfully help, and not to resolve issues of obtaining travel passes, payment of fines under Safe City project and etc.

Activists recommend working out a clear algorithm for the patient’s actions and its distribution through all channels, to open rapid diagnostic points with X-ray equipment and free consultation of a therapist or pulmonologist in each district, consider creation of social pharmacies, equip ambulances with oxygen.