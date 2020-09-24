10:51
Interior Minister to transfer money recovered from Asia News to orphanage

Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev, will transfer 300,000 soms recovered from Asia News newspaper to Krasnorechensky orphanage. The minister’s lawyer, Mirlan Nasyrov, told 24.kg news agency.

«As you know, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev filed a lawsuit against the socio-political newspaper Asia News to protect his honor and dignity, as well as his business reputation. By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of the capital, the claim was partially upheld. In addition, by a resolution of the Judicial Board for Civil Cases of the Supreme Court, a decision was made to uphold the decision of the Judicial Board for Civil Cases of the Bishkek City Court dated February 26, 2020. The decision is final and not subject to appeal,» Mirlan Nasyrov said.

Initially, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev estimated his honor and dignity at 5 million soms. Recall, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not like a collage and an article. He stated that the information in it was unreliable. The court obliged Asia News to publish a retraction.
