CEC announces number of ballot papers to be printed for elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan announced preliminary data on the number of ballot papers.

According to the Central Election Commission, 3,522,541 ballots will be printed by Uchkun State Printing House no later than September 25.

There are 3,466,000 voters in Kyrgyzstan. About 1,000-1,500 more ballots are usually printed on the basis of voter turnout and spoiled voting papers.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 political organizations participate in the elections.