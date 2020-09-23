Asia News has to pay Interior Minister 300,000 soms by court decision

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan obliged the Kyrgyz-language media outlet Asia News to pay the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev, compensation of 300,000 soms. Public defender of the defendant, Adil Turdukulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the City Court. According to the ruling of the second instance, Asia News had to pay the police officer 300,000 soms. Prior to that, the Oktyabrsky District Court made a decision on payment of a million soms.

Initially, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev estimated his honor and dignity at 5 million soms. Recall, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not like a collage and an article. He stated that the information in it was unreliable. The court obliged Asia News to publish a retraction.