Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 271,290 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 31,517,087 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,896,218), Brazil (4,591,364), India (5,562,663), Russia (1,111,157), Peru (768,895), South Africa (663,282), Colombia (777,537), Mexico (705,263) and Spain (682,267).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 21,600,000. The figure grew by 229,841 people for 24 hours.

At least 969,578 people died from the virus (growth by 5,885 people for 24 hours), including 200,986 people — in the USA, 138,105— in Brazil, 88,935— in India, 41,951— in the UK, and 74,348— in Mexico.

At least 45,630 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,450 cases — in Kazakhstan, 52,685— in Uzbekistan, 9,432 — in Tajikistan.