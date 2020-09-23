11:58
Head of tax office in Leninsky district detained for illegal issue of licenses

Officers of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan detained the head of the department of the State Tax Service for Leninsky district of Bishkek on September 21. Press service of the Financial Police informed 24.kg news agency.

The head of the department, in collusion with other tax officials, abusing his official position, contributed to illegal issuance of licenses in the name of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. Moreover, the licenses were issued without the knowledge and participation of the latter.

«Consumer goods from the EAEU countries were imported in their name, but taxes were not paid. The damage to the state is estimated at about 6 million soms. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital. The suspect will be taken to the Pervomaisky District Court for choosing a measure of restraint today,» the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes said.
