Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Five new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, one — in Osh region, and three — in Batken region.

Four health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 23 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,208 medical workers, 2,847 of them have recovered in the republic.