UNDP donates equipment for identification of voters to CEC of Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Development Program in Kyrgyzstan has donated biometric equipment for identification of voters to the Central Election Commission (CEC). Press service of CEC reports.

The equipment was provided within the framework of the program «Support for elections in the Kyrgyz Republic 2020-2021», implemented with the financial support of the government of Japan.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova, Chairperson of CEC, thanked UNDP and the Japanese government for their help and support. «The use of IT equipment in electoral processes in the republic has proven its effectiveness during the last election cycle, and we hope that the upcoming elections of deputies of the Parliament on October 4, 2020 will be held in the same transparent and fair manner,» she said.

According to her, the CEC will try to further improve the electoral process in the country and make it more technologically advanced in order to comply with international standards.
link: https://24.kg/english/166056/
views: 112
