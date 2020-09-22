One of Bishkek districts to have no hot and cold water tomorrow

One of the districts in Bishkek will have no hot water tomorrow, on September 23. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Hot water supply will be suspended from 9.00 to 18.00 in the area bounded by Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Profsoyuznaya, Lumumba and Kustanayskaya Streets.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work carried out by Bishkekvodokanal at water intakes and city water supply networks. In this regard, Bishkekteploenergo is forced to suspend the supply of hot water.

Earlier, the City Hall said that the cold water supply would be suspended in the area tomorrow.

Bishkekvodokanal and Bishkekteploenergo apologize for the inconvenience caused.