16:02
USD 79.15
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

One of Bishkek districts to have no hot and cold water tomorrow

One of the districts in Bishkek will have no hot water tomorrow, on September 23. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Hot water supply will be suspended from 9.00 to 18.00 in the area bounded by Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Profsoyuznaya, Lumumba and Kustanayskaya Streets.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work carried out by Bishkekvodokanal at water intakes and city water supply networks. In this regard, Bishkekteploenergo is forced to suspend the supply of hot water.

Earlier, the City Hall said that the cold water supply would be suspended in the area tomorrow.

Bishkekvodokanal and Bishkekteploenergo apologize for the inconvenience caused.
link: https://24.kg/english/165999/
views: 79
Print
Related
Water supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended
At least 122 Kyrgyz villages supplied with drinking water over past two years
One of newly-built quarters in Karakol to be supplied with drinking water
Irrigation system rehabilitation project nearing completion in Uzgen district
Some Bishkek districts to have no cold water tomorrow
President gets acquainted with construction of water supply system in Ak-Bulak
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
President inspects rehabilitation of water supply system in Batken
Ak-Bosogo housing estate to have no cold water tomorrow
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
22 September, Tuesday
15:25
One of Bishkek districts to have no hot and cold water tomorrow One of Bishkek districts to have no hot and cold water...
14:54
Elections 2020: CEC sends materials on 64 violations to prosecutor's office
14:37
Thermovisors, sanitizers in public places, wearing of masks is mandatory
14:12
Russia to consider supply of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as priority
13:45
Car burns down on Bishkek - Osh highway