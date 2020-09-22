Repair of hospital in Tokmak planned to be completed by end of September

Renovation of a 216-bed hospital, which began in July 2020, in Tokmak is planned to be completed by the end of September. Press service of the State Construction Agency reported.

The estimated cost of the object is 63,682,009 soms.

The contractor carried out the necessary installation and electrical work. The roof of the building and the boiler room, interior and exterior decoration have been renovated; new window and door blocks and partitions have been installed; sanitary appliances, fire alarms, internal ventilation and heating system have been replaced. The water supply and sewerage systems have been updated, and a septic tank has been built.

The building is 92 percent ready.