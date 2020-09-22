09:55
USD 79.15
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

Mayor of Bishkek: HPP and private sector are the main reasons for smog

«Everyone can see that as soon as the Heating and Power Plant starts working, smog appears,» Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, said at a scheduled meeting in the City Hall on the upcoming heating season.

In his opinion, it is wrong to shift the blame for pollution onto road transport. «There are many cars on the streets now, but there is no smog. Smog begins during the heating season. Basically, this is HPP plus the private sector, and partly — Teplokommunenergo,» he noted.

Aziz Surakmatov asked the director of the HPP, Andrey Voropaev, to pay attention to air pollution. He noted that a strong flue gas cleaning system was installed at the new unit of HPP. It will be turned on from November.

«Pay attention to the chimney of the new unit. There is no smoke at all. There is steam. Desulfurization is used. The State Ecological and Technical Inspection regularly checks it, there are no comments,» he said.

Andrey Voropaev added that HPP received an order to replace filters at the old station. «But it’s easier to plan installation of new equipment in the future,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/165909/
views: 62
Print
Related
#BishkekSmog 2.0. Activists hold campaign demanding measures from authorities
Campaign against air pollution #BishkekSmog in Bishkek. Photoreport
#BishkekSmog campaign takes place in Bishkek
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
Construction of HPP 2 estimated at $ 200 million
Smog in Bishkek. Residents ask to introduce state of emergency in capital
Officials repeatedly call car owners guilty of smog in Bishkek
Main cause of smog in Bishkek - furnaces of HPP and inner suburbs
Osh city is covered in smog
Smog over Bishkek. Kyrgyz deputies offer to ban import of old cars
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
22 September, Tuesday
09:48
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives two ambulances Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives...
09:42
Large batch of honey from Kyrgyzstan detained in Omsk Oblast
09:31
Mayor of Bishkek: HPP and private sector are the main reasons for smog
09:24
Water supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended
21 September, Monday
18:22
Education Ministry presents 18 new books in Kyrgyz language
17:49
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
17:39
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discuss coronavirus, elections
17:18
Head of Kyrgyzstan to deliver video message at session of UN General Assembly
17:10
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed