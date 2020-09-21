Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discuss coronavirus, elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held an online meeting with the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov today. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

They discussed measures to stabilize and improve the epidemiological situation, the socio-economic development of the country, preparation for the autumn-winter period in the context of the coronavirus infection pandemic, as well as issues of compliance with the rule of law during the election campaign.

The Prime Minister told about the work to support entrepreneurs in the regions and simplify the procedures for granting preferential loans to businessmen. In addition, he told that making of road at the site of Kara-Keche field in Naryn region, where a landslide had previously descended, would be completed in the coming days.

At the same time, the head of Government noted that law enforcement agencies were promptly instructed to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident in Aravan district of Osh region, where a mass brawl took place during campaigning events. The facts were registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct.

Kubatbek Boronov added that the head of Aravan district police department was relieved of his post for the improper ensuring of public order.

The Prime Minister also noted that a working meeting would be held in the near future on the implementation of the decisions of the Security Council, a meeting of which on the fight against corruption and a new anti-corruption strategy was held.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the need to step up control over the allocation of credit resources to entrepreneurs.

«The President noted the lack of awareness of many businessmen of the state program to support entrepreneurship and farming in the regions, especially those employed in the processing industry. In this regard, they noted the need to carry out a wide information campaign among entrepreneurs about the conditions for obtaining preferential loans,» the message says.

The head of state stressed weakening of compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards and expressed his concern about the increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus in a number of foreign countries.

The Ministry of Health was recommended to improve explanatory work among the population.

The President supported the government’s position on the events in Aravan district, stressing that such incidents should be promptly suppressed by competent structures in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.