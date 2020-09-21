15:33
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 430,847 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 30,935,011 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,804,814), Brazil (4,544,629), India (5,400,619), Russia (1,098,958), Peru (762,865), South Africa (661,211), Colombia (765,076), Mexico (697,663) and Spain (640,040).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 21,100,000. The figure grew by 378,193 people for 48 hours.

At least 959,565 people died from the virus (growth by 7,724 people for 24 hours), including 199,509 people — in the USA, 136,895— in Brazil, 85,752— in India, 41,866— in the UK, and 73,493— in Mexico.

At least 45,471 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,307 cases — in Kazakhstan, 51,640— in Uzbekistan, 9,346 — in Tajikistan.
