At least 1,700 Kyrgyzstanis can not return from Bashkiria

Bashkiria will calculate the costs of accommodation, food and medical supplies for about 1,700 citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Russian media report.

Kyrgyzstanis traveled across the republic in transit, but they cannot get home due to closed borders.

The head of Bashkiria, Radiy Khabirov, instructed to submit proposals for reimbursement of costs to the State Committee of the Republic of Bashkortostan for Emergencies. Heads of districts where foreigners were accommodated must submit documents to the state committee that justify the costs incurred.

The majority of Kyrgyzstanis are currently in Kuyurgazi district. According to the head of the municipality Yulai Ilyasov, there are no COVID-19 infected among them. He also noted that the situation was under the control of the authorities.
