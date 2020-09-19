14:56
USD 79.04
EUR 93.73
RUB 1.05
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 433,496 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 30,504,864 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,724,667), Brazil (4,495,183), India (5,308,014), Russia (1,086,955), Peru (750,098), South Africa (657,627), Colombia (750,471), Mexico (688,954) and Spain (640,040).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 20,700,000. The figure grew by 341,614 people for 24 hours.

At least 951,841 people died from the virus (growth by 6,954 people for 24 hours), including 198,589 people — in the USA, 135,793— in Brazil, 85,619— in India, 41,821— in the UK, and 72,803— in Mexico.

At least 45,335 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,199 cases — in Kazakhstan, 50,253— in Uzbekistan, 9,259 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/165725/
views: 53
Print
Related
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
91 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
69 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 exacerbates problem of medical waste disposal in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
91 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,244 in total
98 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Over 30 million people get infected with coronavirus globally
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche
19 September, Saturday
14:32
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 milli...
14:24
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
13:16
Kyrgyzstan develops procedure for sign language interpretation services
12:02
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:57
91 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan