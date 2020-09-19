Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 433,496 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 30,504,864 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,724,667), Brazil (4,495,183), India (5,308,014), Russia (1,086,955), Peru (750,098), South Africa (657,627), Colombia (750,471), Mexico (688,954) and Spain (640,040).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 20,700,000. The figure grew by 341,614 people for 24 hours.

At least 951,841 people died from the virus (growth by 6,954 people for 24 hours), including 198,589 people — in the USA, 135,793— in Brazil, 85,619— in India, 41,821— in the UK, and 72,803— in Mexico.

At least 45,335 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,199 cases — in Kazakhstan, 50,253— in Uzbekistan, 9,259 — in Tajikistan.