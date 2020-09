At least 400 medical workers went to Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan for rehabilitation. Press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

Doctors, nurses, hospital attendants, technical personnel from medical institutions of Batken, Chui, Jalal-Abad, Osh and Naryn regions and Bishkek with have a rest there. They fought the virus in the midst of the pandemic in the foci of infection.

The health workers will have a rest in Altyn Zhai and Ene-Sai resorts.