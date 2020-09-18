Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 307,313 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 30,071,368 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,674,458), Brazil (4,455, 386), India (5,118,253), Russia (1,081,152), Peru (744,400), South Africa (655,572), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (684,113) and Spain (625,651).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 20,400,000. The figure grew by 214,433 people for 24 hours.

At least 944,887 people died from the virus (growth by 5,414 people for 24 hours), including 197,633 people — in the USA, 134,935— in Brazil, 83,198— in India, 41,794— in the UK, and 72,179— in Mexico.

At least 45,244 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,134 cases — in Kazakhstan, 49,627— in Uzbekistan, 9,214 — in Tajikistan.