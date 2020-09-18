11:36
Elections 2020: About 27 percent of Bishkek residents not trust any of parties

At least 27 percent of Bishkek residents intend to vote against all in the upcoming parliamentary elections. These are the results of a sociological survey conducted by experts of the Common Cause Public Foundation.

The respondents stated that they do not trust any of 16 political parties participating in the elections.

Political analyst Emil Dzhuraev, answering questions of 24.kg news agency, noted that if the number of those who voted against all clears the seven percent threshold, the elections will be declared invalid. «At the same time, the regional quota will not be taken into account. It is enough to get the majority of votes in the capital,» he added.

At least 58 percent of respondents still do not know who they will vote for.

At the same time, 23 percent are ready to vote against all in Chui region, 17 percent — in Osh and Issyk-Kul regions.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will participate in the elections.
