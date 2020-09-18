Damage from corruption amounts to 13.6 billion soms for 3 years

Damage caused to the state by corruption amounted to 13.6 billion soms in 2018-2019 and eight months of 2020. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, announced yesterday at a meeting of the Security Council.

According to him, 5,827 billion soms have been returned to the state.

«This, of course, is not enough, another half out of 13 billion was not returned to the treasury. Work in this direction needs to be stepped up,» the President noted.

The head of state stressed that there would be no mercy for those who rob the state budget and use their official position for illegal enrichment.