Relatives of accused of murder resident of Suzak hold rally at court building

Relatives of Taalaibek Tavaldiev, a resident of Suzak districtб who is accused of murder, hold a rally demanding his release. His daughter Molsuluu Taalaibekova told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier she turned to 24.kg news agency and stated that her father was a witness in the murder case, but he was accused of complicity and was placed in a pre-trial detention center.

The girl believes that the employees of the regional prosecutor’s office put pressure on the investigators and demanded to place her father in prison.

The protesters are chanting: «Common people need justice!» The protesters ask the judge to make a fair decision and release Taalaibek Tavaldiev.
Relatives of accused of murder resident of Suzak hold rally at court building
