Business calls future MPs to create conditions for private sector in Kyrgyzstan

Entrepreneurs urge future parliament members to create conditions for private sector development. Social agreement, which was signed by business associations and 11 parties participating in the elections, says.

Business drew the parties’ attention to the fact that the state lacks systemic measures to support the private sector. At the same time, the government sector is growing, and pressure from law enforcement and inspection bodies is increasing.

«This leads to the suppression of private initiative, a serious outflow of investments and a deterioration in the performance of Kyrgyzstan in international ratings. Without a change in the state policy towards the private sector, without systemic changes in public administration, the country will not achieve economic prosperity,» the social agreement says.

The entrepreneurs urged the parties to focus on creating conditions for economic growth and social development.