Elections 2020: A total of 652 women to run for deputy seats in Kyrgyzstan

At least 16 parties are running for seats in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. According to the electoral legislation, the lists of political associations should include not more than 70 percent of candidates of the same sex.

Many participants of the 2020 election campaign have traditionally limited themselves to the necessary minimum. 24.kg news agency studied the lists.

It should be noted that after the registration of the lists by the Central Election Commission, it became known that some candidates refused to participate in the elections. The gender balance has changed since the law does not oblige to replace the candidate.

The number of women in Chon Kazat after correction of the list is only 29 percent.

The Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Local Military Conflicts has the largest share of women — 42 percent.

Woman is a leader of only one party in Kyrgyzstan. Ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber Klara Sooronkulova heads the list of Reforma party. The political organization takes the third place in terms of gender quota. It has 35 percent of women in the list, just like the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan. The second position is taken by Bir Bol (37 percent).

The top five also includes Ata Meken party (34 percent).

Three parties — Respublika, Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — have 30 percent of women. Zamandash and Yiman Nuru have 1 percent more.

Kyrgyzstan, Meken Yntymagy, Ordo parties have 32 percent of women in their lists.

This is an average indicator for the gender quota of all political organizations.

Butun Kyrgyzstan and Mekenchil have 33 percent of women-candidates each.

The majority is limited to «five»

The law provides for a sequence of women and men in the lists of candidates. The difference should not exceed three positions. When forming the top twenty, most of the parties were limited to this.

Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Birimdik, Zamandash, Kyrgyzstan, Ordo, Respublika, Meken Yntymagy, Mekenchil, Yiman Nuru, Chon Kazat and Butun Kyrgyzstan have five women in the top 20.

The Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Local Military Conflicts and Reforma party have seven women in the top twenty.

The Social Democrats keep a gender balance — 10 candidates of each gender.

The requirement to comply with the gender quota applies only to lists of candidates, but is not taken into account when distributing seats in the Parliament.

A candidate can apply for withdrawal from the list after the announcement of the results, while the election law does not contain a specific rule, according to which a candidate of the same sex comes to his or her place.

The changes made to the electoral legislation in 2016 are applied only to deputies. In case of early termination of powers, a deputy of the same sex must come to the vacant position.