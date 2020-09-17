15:50
USD 79.04
EUR 93.79
RUB 1.05
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 192,722 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 29,764,055 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,630,051), Brazil (4,419,083), India (5,020,359), Russia (1,075,485), Peru (738,020), South Africa (653,444), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (680,391) and Spain (614,360).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 20,200,000. The figure grew by 203,078 people for 24 hours.

At least 939,473 people died from the virus (growth by 4,487 people for 24 hours), including 196,763 people — in the USA, 134,106— in Brazil, 82,066— in India, 41,773— in the UK, and 71,978— in Mexico.

At least 45,153 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,056 cases — in Kazakhstan, 49,015— in Uzbekistan, 9,171 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/165492/
views: 112
Print
Related
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
81 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,153 in total
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
WHO admits another Kazakhstan’s coronavirus vaccine to clinical trials
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.5 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,072 in total
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Spike in number of COVID-19 cases registered in many countries
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.2 million people globally
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
17 September, Thursday
15:27
Tenants of Vefa business center to hold rally in Bishkek Tenants of Vefa business center to hold rally in Bishke...
14:57
Elections 2020: A total of 652 women to run for deputy seats in Kyrgyzstan
14:32
Vaccination of population against influenza starts in Kyrgyzstan
14:15
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally
14:06
Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters picket at SCNS building on his birthday