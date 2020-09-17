Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 192,722 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 29,764,055 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,630,051), Brazil (4,419,083), India (5,020,359), Russia (1,075,485), Peru (738,020), South Africa (653,444), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (680,391) and Spain (614,360).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 20,200,000. The figure grew by 203,078 people for 24 hours.

At least 939,473 people died from the virus (growth by 4,487 people for 24 hours), including 196,763 people — in the USA, 134,106— in Brazil, 82,066— in India, 41,773— in the UK, and 71,978— in Mexico.

At least 45,153 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,056 cases — in Kazakhstan, 49,015— in Uzbekistan, 9,171 — in Tajikistan.