Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Four new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, one health worker became infected in Batken region, two — in Osh region and one — in Osh city.

One health worker has been discharged from hospital during the day after recovery, and nine more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,185 medical workers, 2,739 of them have recovered.