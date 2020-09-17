14:19
USD 79.04
EUR 93.79
RUB 1.05
English

Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Four new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, one health worker became infected in Batken region, two — in Osh region and one — in Osh city.

One health worker has been discharged from hospital during the day after recovery, and nine more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,185 medical workers, 2,739 of them have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/165488/
views: 64
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally
81 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,153 in total
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
WHO admits another Kazakhstan’s coronavirus vaccine to clinical trials
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.5 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,072 in total
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Spike in number of COVID-19 cases registered in many countries
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.2 million people globally
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
17 September, Thursday
14:15
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 milli...
14:06
Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters picket at SCNS building on his birthday
13:48
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:40
President sums up results of anti-corruption fight at Security Council meeting
13:29
81 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,153 in total