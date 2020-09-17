14:19
President sums up results of anti-corruption fight at Security Council meeting

The President of Kyrgyzstan holds a meeting of the Security Council with participation of heads of state bodies today. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Two issues will be considered at the meeting — summing up the work of law enforcement agencies on combating corruption in the republic, as well as a draft new State Strategy for 2021-2024 for combatting corruption in Kyrgyzstan and elimination of its causes.

«Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbayev, Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhashmitov, Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Bakir Tairov will speak on the first issue. The draft State Anti-Corruption Strategy will be presented by the Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbayev,» the statement says.
