Turkey allocates $ 100,000 to Kyrgyzstan for purchase of equipment for elections

Turkey has allocated $ 100,000 to Kyrgyzstan in the run-up to the parliamentary elections. The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan reported.

This money will be used to purchase voter identification devices, automatic ballot boxes and monitors.

«With the assistance of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) within the framework of the International Project for Training of Law Enforcement Officers, training in election security was conducted for 21 police officers of Kyrgyzstan,» the diplomatic mission said.
