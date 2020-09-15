19:47
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of work of kindergartens

The Government considers the issue of opening kindergartens. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, state and municipal preschool institutions will work according to a separate algorithm. Disinfection of buildings has begun.

«Only private kindergartens are currently working under sanitary and epidemiological control. State and municipal ones will first be checked by a specially created commission, and only after that a decision will be made to open them,» he said.

Recall, all kindergartens were closed in Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic on March 19. They were later allowed to resume activities from June 5. But first, all employees of preschool institutions had to pass a test for coronavirus infection. Infected employees were detected during testing.
