A truck fell into a river in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan. Rescuers are searching for two victims. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

On the night of September 14, driver of Hyundai Porter lost control of the vehicle and it fell into Ak-Buura river in Kun-Dobo village.

The driver and two passengers were in the truck. One victim was taken to the regional hospital, two other went missing.

Three rescuers are involved in the search. It will continue today.