Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 372,851 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 29,275,604 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,554,335), Brazil (4,345,610), India (4,930,236), Russia (1,064,438), Peru (729,619), South Africa (650,749), Colombia (721,892), Mexico (671,716) and Spain (593,730).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 19,800,000. The figure grew by 313,913 people for 24 hours.

At least 928,342 people died from the virus (growth by 5,605 people for 24 hours), including 194,530 people — in the USA, 132,006— in Brazil, 80,776— in India, 41,726— in the UK, and 71,049— in Mexico.

At least 44,999 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,920 cases — in Kazakhstan, 47,995— in Uzbekistan, 9,088 — in Tajikistan.