Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the health workers became infected in Batken region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and nine more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,174 medical workers, 2,710 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.