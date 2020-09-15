13:42
Taxes and other payments shortfall registered in Bishkek for 8 months

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov is dissatisfied with the progress of digitalization of city services. He stated this yesterday at a scheduled meeting. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The mayor noted that it is still difficult for Bishkek residents to interact with city services, there is no single digital product, and municipal services have become an «ordeal.»

The head of the Municipal Services Department, Nurlan Kasymov, was offered to quit.

In addition, issues of execution of the revenue side of the city budget for 8 months of 2020 have been considered at the meeting. The head of the Financial Department, Umutzhan Amanbaev, said that in fact, 5,139.3 billion soms were received, the shortfall according to the plan (6,017.5 billion soms) was 14.6 percent.

The main part of revenues is tax revenues — 4,209.3 billion soms, at least 587 million soms have not been received by the budget.

The anti-rating is headed by the tax service of the Sverdlovsky district, the plan is only 75 percent fulfilled there.

The drop in income is associated with the coronavirus pandemic and a pause in economic activity.

Aziz Surakmatov instructed to eliminate the negative trend in tax collection.

As of September 1, at least 388.3 million soms were collected in form of non-tax revenues with the plan of 679.4 million soms.

Vice Mayor for Land and Transport Policy Aziz Alymkulov noted that contractual relations with non-payers will be terminated unilaterally, and the debt will be recovered within the legal framework.

The First Vice Mayor Almaz Baketayev warned that there would be no adjustments to the city budget revenues. The plan must be fulfilled, there is potential.
