Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 421,340 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 28,902,753 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,519,573), Brazil (4,330,455), India (4,754,356), Russia (1,059,024), Peru (722,832), South Africa (649,793), Colombia (716,319), Mexico (668,381) and Spain (566,326).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 19,500,000. The figure grew by 331,623 people for 48 hours.

At least 922,737 people died from the virus (growth by 10,381 people for 48 hours), including 194,071 people — in the USA, 131,625— in Brazil, 78,586— in India, 41,717— in the UK, and 70,821— in Mexico.

At least 44,928 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,855 cases — in Kazakhstan, 47,287— in Uzbekistan, 9,049 — in Tajikistan.