Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 416,612 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 28,481,413 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,443,703), Brazil (4,282,164), India (4,659,984), Russia (1,048,257), Peru (710,067), South Africa (646,398), Colombia (702,088), Mexico (658,299) and Spain (566,326).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 19,200,000. The figure grew by 294,680 people for 24 hours.

At least 912,356 people died from the virus (growth by 7,099 people for 24 hours), including 192,979 people — in the USA, 130,396— in Brazil, 77,472 — in India, 41,703— in the UK, and 70,183— in Mexico.

At least 44,828 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,729 cases — in Kazakhstan, 46,160— in Uzbekistan, 8,977 — in Tajikistan.
