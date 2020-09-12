12:43
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, a health worker became infected in Talas region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region.

Four health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and eight more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,166 medical workers, 2,669 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/164943/
views: 67
Print
Related
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
148 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Low-cost PCR tests to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey
144 medical workers infected with COVID-19 receive promised compensation
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
77 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,761 in total
144 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
More than 230 health workers go on vacation to Issyk-Kul
#Sakta #Protect National Information Campaign launched in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system
12 September, Saturday
12:06
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus i...
12:01
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
11:50
148 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:44
About 38,000 bottles of beer without license confiscated in Jalal-Abad region
11:39
Two computer clubs closed in Osh city for violation of sanitary rules