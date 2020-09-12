Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, a health worker became infected in Talas region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region.

Four health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and eight more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,166 medical workers, 2,669 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.