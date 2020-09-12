12:42
Two computer clubs closed in Osh city for violation of sanitary rules

Two computer clubs have been closed in Osh city for violation of sanitary rules. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Ten business entities received warnings.

«Sulaiman-Too municipal territorial administration conducted a raid and explanatory conversations with the owners and employees of commercial facilities, including trade and services outlets, dental offices, public catering facilities, branches of banks and mobile communication institutions, printing centers,» the City Hall informed.

Two computer clubs that worked with violations of norms were found on Lenin Street — one of them does not have a corresponding license for work.
