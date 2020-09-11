13:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 298,473 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 28,064,801 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,396,073), Brazil (4,238,446), India (4,465,863), Russia (1,042,836), Peru (702,736), South Africa (644,438), Colombia (694,664), Mexico (652,364) and Spain (554,143).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 18,900,000. The figure grew by 205,397 people for 24 hours.

At least 908,257 people died from the virus (growth by 5,789 people for 24 hours), including 191,753 people — in the USA, 129,552— in Brazil, 75,062 — in India, 41,697— in the UK, and 69,649— in Mexico.

At least 44,761 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,661 cases — in Kazakhstan, 45,473— in Uzbekistan, 8,939 — in Tajikistan.
