Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, a health worker became infected in Osh city, 1- in Batken region and 1 — in Jalal-Abad region.

Seven health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 15 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,163 medical workers, 2,657 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.