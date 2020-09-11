13:49
USD 79.06
EUR 93.54
RUB 1.05
English

Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, a health worker became infected in Osh city, 1- in Batken region and 1 — in Jalal-Abad region.

Seven health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 15 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,163 medical workers, 2,657 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/164848/
views: 70
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28 million people globally
77 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,761 in total
144 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
More than 230 health workers go on vacation to Issyk-Kul
#Sakta #Protect National Information Campaign launched in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.7 million people globally
Payment of compensations to medical workers starts in Kyrgyzstan
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
151 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,684 in total
Popular
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district 37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
11 September, Friday
13:40
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28 million...
13:23
TV presenter Artur Tsvetkov intends to recover $ 1 mln from Assol Moldokmatova
13:07
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:56
77 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,761 in total
11:53
144 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan