Russia to develop and finance product labeling system for Kyrgyzstan

Russia will develop and finance a product labeling system for Kyrgyzstan. REGNUM news agency reports.

According to the media outlet, the Russian Federation provides support to neighboring countries in creation of infrastructure for marking of goods on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

«Last year, a corresponding agreement entered into force in the EAEU, decisions were made on five product groups: shoes, photos, perfumes, tires and light industry, which will be marked on the territory of the Customs Union,» the Minister of Trade and Industry of Russia Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the President Vladimir Putin with the Government.

«Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan are currently developing their traceability systems with our expert support. As for Kyrgyzstan, we ourselves create a digital platform for partners, and funds for this will be allocated from the Russian budget,» he said.