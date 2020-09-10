14:56
USD 79.08
EUR 93.03
RUB 1.04
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 195,583 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 27,766,325 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,359,720), Brazil (4,197,889), India (4,370,128), Russia (1,037,526), Peru (696,190), South Africa (642,431), Colombia (686,851), Mexico (647,321) and Spain (543,379).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 18,700,000. The figure grew by 166,365 people for 24 hours.

At least 902,468 people died from the virus (growth by 4,854 people for 24 hours), including 190,815 people — in the USA, 128,539— in Brazil, 73,890 — in India, 41,683— in the UK, and 69,049— in Mexico.

At least 44,684 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,584 cases — in Kazakhstan, 44,930— in Uzbekistan, 8,899 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/164710/
views: 111
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
151 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,684 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.5 million people globally
16 pregnant women die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
178 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
One person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
87 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,613 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.3 million people globally
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district 37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
10 September, Thursday
14:44
President of Kyrgyzstan visits washing machines production plant President of Kyrgyzstan visits washing machines product...
14:18
Football player of national team of Kyrgyzstan moves to Russian club
14:00
Son of high-ranking official suspected of vehicle robbery in Kant
13:43
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops after intervention
13:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.7 million people globally