Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 195,583 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 27,766,325 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,359,720), Brazil (4,197,889), India (4,370,128), Russia (1,037,526), Peru (696,190), South Africa (642,431), Colombia (686,851), Mexico (647,321) and Spain (543,379).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 18,700,000. The figure grew by 166,365 people for 24 hours.

At least 902,468 people died from the virus (growth by 4,854 people for 24 hours), including 190,815 people — in the USA, 128,539— in Brazil, 73,890 — in India, 41,683— in the UK, and 69,049— in Mexico.

At least 44,684 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,584 cases — in Kazakhstan, 44,930— in Uzbekistan, 8,899 — in Tajikistan.