16:04
USD 78.73
EUR 92.97
RUB 1.04
English

Over 19,000 medical workers trained in coronavirus treatment rules in Kyrgyzstan

More than 19,000 medical workers in Kyrgyzstan have taken courses in such specialities as virologist, infectious disease specialist, resuscitation specialist, therapists, pulmonologist, laboratory and other specialists. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stressed the importance of continuing education and retraining of medical workers.

«It is necessary to step up retraining of doctors in the regions. Methods of treatment the disease according to the approved protocols of the Ministry of Health should be accessible and understandable to every physician, especially in remote areas. The last, fourth treatment protocol includes rehabilitation measures. It is necessary to pay great attention to post-coronavirus rehabilitation of the population,» he noted.

The head of Government drew attention to the importance of ensuring due payments to medical workers and compensations to persons infected with coronavirus and the families of deceased health workers.
link: https://24.kg/english/164599/
views: 111
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Federation of Trade Unions to finance rest of health workers from red zones
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to improve social situation of doctors
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
9 September, Wednesday
14:50
Over 19,000 medical workers trained in coronavirus treatment rules in Kyrgyzstan Over 19,000 medical workers trained in coronavirus trea...
14:40
President of Kyrgyzstan inspects construction of school in Osh region
13:47
Goods accounting points in framework of trade with EAEU to open in Kyrgyzstan
13:38
U.S. dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.5 million people globally