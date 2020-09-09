Over 19,000 medical workers trained in coronavirus treatment rules in Kyrgyzstan

More than 19,000 medical workers in Kyrgyzstan have taken courses in such specialities as virologist, infectious disease specialist, resuscitation specialist, therapists, pulmonologist, laboratory and other specialists. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stressed the importance of continuing education and retraining of medical workers.

«It is necessary to step up retraining of doctors in the regions. Methods of treatment the disease according to the approved protocols of the Ministry of Health should be accessible and understandable to every physician, especially in remote areas. The last, fourth treatment protocol includes rehabilitation measures. It is necessary to pay great attention to post-coronavirus rehabilitation of the population,» he noted.

The head of Government drew attention to the importance of ensuring due payments to medical workers and compensations to persons infected with coronavirus and the families of deceased health workers.