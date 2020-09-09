14:33
Goods accounting points in framework of trade with EAEU to open in Kyrgyzstan

Points for accounting of goods within the framework of trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will begin to work in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service of the country reported.

The points will operate at Manas and Osh International Airports, at the railway stations Kara-Balta (Zhaiyl district), Alamedin (Alamedin district), Kara-Suu (Kara-Suu district), Bishkek-1 (Bishkek).

«Importers who import goods by rail or air will be required to record and keep documents for the imported cargo at the goods accounting point for subsequent administration and taxation,» the State Tax Service reported.
