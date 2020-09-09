14:33
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 238,309 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 27,570,742 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,327,793), Brazil (4,162,073), India (4,370,128), Russia (1,032,354), Peru (691,575), South Africa (640,441), Colombia (679,181), Mexico (642,860) and Spain (534,513).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 18,500,000. The figure grew by 212,331 people for 24 hours.

At least 897,614 people died from the virus (growth by 5,171 people for 24 hours), including 189,653 people — in the USA, 127,464— in Brazil, 73,890 — in India, 41,675— in the UK, and 68,484— in Mexico.

At least 44,613 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,498 cases — in Kazakhstan, 44,418— in Uzbekistan, 8,860 — in Tajikistan.
