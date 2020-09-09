Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building in Bishkek

Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party repeatedly gathered outside the Administrative Court building in Bishkek.

Consideration of the party’s complaint against the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to deny registration continues today. The party’s supporters demand from the court to overturn the decision of the Central Election Commission.

The protesters occupied the sidewalk, they were not allowed to enter the court territory. The building is cordoned off by police officers.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to refuse registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.