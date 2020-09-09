13:01
USD 78.73
EUR 92.97
RUB 1.04
English

Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building in Bishkek

Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party repeatedly gathered outside the Administrative Court building in Bishkek.

Consideration of the party’s complaint against the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to deny registration continues today. The party’s supporters demand from the court to overturn the decision of the Central Election Commission.

The protesters occupied the sidewalk, they were not allowed to enter the court territory. The building is cordoned off by police officers.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to refuse registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.
link: https://24.kg/english/164565/
views: 107
Print
Related
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes lists and programs of parties
At least 25 international observers to monitor election process in Kyrgyzstan
CEC offers Facebook to block political advertising on election silence day
Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh
Consideration of complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party to continue on September 9
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
Adakhan Madumarov reproaches CEC with lawlessness and promises rallies
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to avoid spread of COVID-19
Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
9 September, Wednesday
12:28
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in...
12:23
178 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:19
One person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:17
87 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,613 in total
12:11
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building in Bishkek