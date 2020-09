The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has published lists of candidates for deputies from political parties admitted to the elections. The CEC press service informed 24.kg news agency.

The lists are available at talapker.shailoo.gov.kg. On the portal voters can also get acquainted with general information about each political organization, its program, and report on the movement of funds from the electoral fund.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4. The CEC has registered 15 parties for participation in the elections, from which 1,912 candidates were nominated.