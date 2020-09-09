Karakol - Enilchek road being destroyed due to erosion of high mountain lake

Karakol — Enilchek road is washed out by a water flow with mud from the 95th to the 100th kilometer. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The water flow was formed due to erosion of the high mountain Burkut lake after a three-day rain and snow. The flooding began the day before at about 12.00.

«Road sections are washed out in three places. The Ak-Suu district administration and the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been informed about the happening. The road is temporarily closed for traffic,» the Ministry of Transport said.