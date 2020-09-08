Federation of Trade Unions to finance rest of health workers from red zones

The Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan will finance rehabilitation of health workers who worked in the red zones. The organization reported.

The Federation received a government order on the transfer of funds from the Workers’ Health Fund to Ene-Sai resort of Mulk state-owned enterprise at the State Property Management Fund. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to organize summer vacations, rehabilitation and health improvement in Issyk-Kul region for health workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection in the red zones.

In total, 2,000 medical workers from different regions of the country had a rest in Ene-Sai resort (former Dilorom) in August-September for 14,000,000 soms.

If the weather is good, it is planned to organize rest for other 200 medical workers.

«At the meeting of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions on September 7, it was unanimously decided to support the decision of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and to finance the rest of medical workers at the expense of the Workers’ Health Fund,» the organization added.