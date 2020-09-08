15:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 228,588 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 27,332,433 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,300,622), Brazil (4,147,794), India (4,280,422), Russia (1,027,334), Peru (689,977), South Africa (639,632), Colombia (666,521), Mexico (637,509) and Spain (525,549).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 18,300,000. The figure grew by 187,752 people for 24 hours.

At least 892,443 people died from the virus (growth by 9,104 people for 24 hours), including 189,208 people — in the USA, 126,960— in Brazil, 72,775 — in India, 41,643— in the UK, and 67,781— in Mexico.

At least 44,526 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,425 cases — in Kazakhstan, 43,893— in Uzbekistan, 8,824 — in Tajikistan.
