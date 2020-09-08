14:09
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

One new case of coronavirus infection has been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, the health worker became infected in Osh region.

Four health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 17 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,158 medical workers, 2,600 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
