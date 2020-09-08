11:07
Azimzhan Askarov's widow cannot return house where she lived with her husband

The widow of the human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov, who died of pneumonia on July 25, cannot return her house. Lawyer Valeryan Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the arrest was lifted, the victim’s family was paid damages in the amount of 175,000 soms, however, employees of the department of the State Registration Service for Bazar-Korgon district, under various pretexts, are holding off on the registration and transfer of documents to Khadicha Askarova. The woman is forced to live at friends and relatives’ houses.

Azimzhan Askarov died in hospital of the penal colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to conclusion of a medical examination, the death occurred as a result of acute respiratory failure.
link: https://24.kg/english/164402/
views: 108
